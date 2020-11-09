Freddie Pinkins
ROLLING FORK — Graveside services for Freddie Pinkins, 44, will be Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Rolling Fork. Pastor Travis Gully will be officiating.
Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Viewing will be Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home.
