Tupelo forced to forfeit; Warren Central advances to round two

It wasn’t the kind of win that Warren Central wanted, but it is the kind that is becoming the accepted norm in 2020.

Warren Central was awarded a forfeit victory over Tupelo in their MHSAA Class 6A football playoff opener Friday afternoon because of a COVID-19 outbreak among Tupelo’s roster.

Warren Central (9-2) will advance to the second round to play either Clinton or Horn Lake next Friday.

The Warren Central-Tupelo game is the ninth MHSAA playoff game this week, and first in Class 6A, to be canceled and declared a forfeit because of COVID-19 issues. A number of early-season basketball and soccer games have also been postponed or canceled because of a spike in cases across Mississippi.

Vicksburg Warren School District athletic director Preston Nailor said Tupelo had reported some cases early in the week, but a third case — the threshold for what is considered an outbreak that requires a mandatory quarantine — was not reached until Friday.

“This is the story of 2020,” Nailor said. “We feel for them, because it was game day. They were preparing all week for this and then this happens at the last minute.”

Warren Central’s football team had already left for Tupelo when it got the news about the forfeit shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.

“They left at 11 o’clock. They are going to stop and eat lunch, and then turn around and come home,” Nailor said.

This is the fourth time this season that Warren Central has been awarded a forfeit victory because of another team’s COVID-related issues. Greenville and Murrah both opted not to play at all this season because of concerns about the virus. Starkville forfeited its games against the Vikings on Oct. 30 because of an outbreak at its school that sent the football team into a two-week quarantine.

