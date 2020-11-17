Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp’s first class graduates

Participants in the first class of the Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp graduated from the program Nov. 10 at Hinds Community College Campus.

For six weeks, 12 participants who are working to start or grow their small businesses learned about entrepreneurship as well as topics such as legal, finance, accounting, marketing, and other essential components associated with starting and running a successful business.

The program included speakers from different industries that support small businesses, as well as the presence of a business coach from Hinds Community College. Participants used the support system and resources afforded by the boot camp to develop a business plan, which they can submit to compete for a “seed grant” of $1,000 to help them with the cost of opening or improving their recently opened small business.

Participants competing for the seed grant will submit their plans on or before Dec. 8. They will also present the plan in front of a committee for review and ranking. The entrepreneur who develops the best and most feasible business plan will receive the $1,000 seed grant.

The Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp seed grant is being sponsored by the Vicksburg Warren County Chamber of Commerce, the City of Vicksburg, Hinds Community College, BancorpSouth, Mutual Credit Union, Home Bank, River Hills Bank, Regions, Guaranty Bank and Trustmark.