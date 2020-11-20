John Ashley “Jack” Mahoney was born Nov. 2, 1949, the third of seven children to Frank and Annie Mae Mahoney, and left this world on Nov. 14, 2020, at the age of 71.

Ashley was a lifelong resident of Vicksburg and a 1968 graduate of H.V. Cooper High School after attending St. Aloysius-St. Francis throughout most of his elementary and high school time.

John served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam stationed in Germany. He graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of B.A. Economics degree and was recognized with the MSU President’s Scholar Award. He earned an Associate of Arts Engineering degree from Hinds Community College. He also attended the University of Houston.

He retired from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center Vicksburg in 2012 after 30 years. Throughout his career with the Corps, John was officially commended many times for distinguished work. He was proud of the ERDC Technical Support Achievement Award for his contribution to the ESTEX Flume startup project.

He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, cooking, gardening, meditation, fishing, pulling for the New Orleans Saints and making people laugh.

Ashley was married to his wife, Eileen, for 22 years until her passing in 2014. Jack was also preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Annie Mae; and brothers, Terry and Mickey.

Jack is survived by three children, Mia (Joseph) Mahoney Barrett, Pamela Mahoney, who shares a birthday with Jack, and Josh (Karen) Etheridge; nine grandchildren, Dustyn Applewhite, Austin (Lizzy) Etheridge, Madeline Saulter, Baylee Etheridge, Jaden Barrett, Joshua Barrett, Jacob Barrett, Jessie Barrett, Presley Mahoney; four siblings, Pam Cook, Colleen (David) Wells, Karen Pope, Kevin (Stacey) Mahoney; best friend for 65 years John “Butch” (Debbie) George; nieces and nephews, Wayne Cook Jr., Christopher Cook, Mark Cook, Angela Thompson, Brian Wells, Cameron Wells, Audrey Pope, Michael Mahoney; and seven great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Fisher-Riles Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed.