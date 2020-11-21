November 21, 2020

  • 55°

Fraternity donates funds to help family’s medical needs

By Staff Reports

Published 5:58 pm Saturday, November 21, 2020

The Kappa Epsilon Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. Vicksburg recently presented a check to Patricia Miller for her son, Phillip Wheeler, who has sickle cell anemia. The funds donated came from the fraternity’s disease prevention program.

Fraternity members who presented Miller the donation included President Larry Tyrone, Director of Bigger and Better Business Keith Williams Sr., Associate Director of Education Justin Watkins and Director of Social Action Larry (Vic) Tyrone Jr.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you plan to travel to visit family over the Thanksgiving or Christmas holidays?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles