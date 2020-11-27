November 27, 2020

Mitchell “Mickie” Strohm

By John Surratt

Published 11:55 am Friday, November 27, 2020

Mitchell “Mickie” Strohm died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Promise Hospital in Vicksburg. She was 89.

Born in Cowarts, Ala., she was the daughter of the late George Houston Jordan and Lillie Mae Neeley Jordan. She had been a resident of Vicksburg since 1956.

She was a registered nurse for Dr. Neal and later at Mercy Hospital.  She was a lifelong member of Highland Baptist Church, where she taught preschool-aged Sunday School and served as the director for Meals On Wheels.  She was active in the Red Cross, March of Dimes, and taught prenatal classes at Kuhn Memorial Hospital.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, A.K. Jordan, Judy Stumpe and Aaron Jordan.

She is survived by her husband, of 64 years, William “Bill” Strohm; a daughter, Marcia Duggar (Darreyl) of Hosford, Fla.; a son, Chris Strohm (Susan) of Kosciusko; five grandchildren, Ivy Strohm, Jordan Useleton, Anna Adams, Shannon Duggar and Zack Duggar.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Fisher-Riles Funeral Home.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

