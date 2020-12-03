EPA does not object to proposed backwater pumps project

The Environmental Protection Agency has given its blessing to the Yazoo Backwater Pumps Project.

According to a letter — dated Monday — from EPA Region 4 Director Mary Walker to Col. Robert Hilliard, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District, the EPA has determined the proposed project is not subject to EPA’s 2008 Final Determination, which vetoed a similar project.

The proposed plan to install pumps in the Deer Creek area, included in recent reports by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is not the same plan once vetoed by the EPA and thus can proceed without the agency’s objection.

“The purpose of the Yazoo Pumps Project is to alleviate flooding in the Yazoo Backwater Area, an approximately 630,000-acre area situated between the Mississippi and Yazoo Rivers in west-central Mississippi,” Walker wrote. “The EPA fully supports the purpose of the project to reduce flood damages in the Yazoo Backwater Area.”

In 2019, the Yazoo Backwater Area suffered a historic, months-long flood that inundated thousands of acres of farmland and destroyed homes throughout the region, including the Eagle Lake community.

Walker said in the letter that the District’s 2020 Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement “provides information and analysis regarding a similar but different Yazoo Pumps Project than was previously analyzed.

“It also provides new information on the project’s potential environmental impacts to wetlands, endangered species, fish and wildlife, water quality, downstream areas, and environmental justice populations,” Walker wrote.

The Vicksburg Post is continuing to develop this story and will provide updates with additional reaction to the EPA’s decision.

