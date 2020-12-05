Vicksburg police officer shot in Jackson

A Vicksburg police officer is in critical condition after he was shot in Jackson early Saturday.

The Vicksburg Police Department said Investigator Eddie Colbert was shot and seriously wounded. He is currently listed in critical condition in a Jackson hospital. No further details about the incident were immediately available.

“We ask that all members of the public join us in our prayers for Investigator Colbert and his family in this most difficult time,” the Police Department said in a statement released Saturday morning.

Colbert serves in the department’s Criminal Investigation Division and joined the Vicksburg Police Department in 2014. Prior to joining the Vicksburg Police Department, Colbert was part of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.