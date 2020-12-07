December 7, 2020

  • 45°

Photo Gallery: Reindeer Run has become festive downtown event

By Staff Reports

Published 7:01 am Monday, December 7, 2020

Runners of all styles turned out Saturday for the annual Reindeer Run 5K in downtown Vicksburg. Here are some photos captured by The Post’s Ernest Bowker and Tim Reeves.

For coverage of the event, visit www.vicksburgpost.com/2020/12/05/reindeer-run-draws-both-two-legged-and-four-legged-runners/.

