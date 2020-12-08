December 8, 2020

Area schools see similar Thanksgiving surge in COVID-19 cases

By Tim Reeves

Published 11:03 am Tuesday, December 8, 2020

What health officials worried would be a Thanksgiving surge in new COVID-19 cases has started showing up in the daily reports from the Mississippi State Department of Health. It has also now reportedly shown up in local classrooms.

Monday, local schools provided their weekly COVID-19 reports to state health officials, and they showed a spike in cases.

The Vicksburg-Warren School District reported 20 positive cases involving students and school personnel, along with 59 students and personnel quarantined due to exposure. That report shows a significant increase in the district from previous weeks.

For the week ending Nov. 20, the week before schools took their Thanksgiving break, the district reported 12 positive cases. That was an increase from the week ending Nov. 13, when just eight positive cases were reported.

As for the most recent reports, Dana Road Elementary had the largest number of positive cases and quarantined students. District officials reported one positive case involving a member of the school’s staff, while 10 positive cases involved students. The school also confirmed 17 students had been quarantined due to exposure.

At Beechwood Elementary, officials reported one confirmed case involving personnel and one  involving a student. In addition, five members of the school’s staff and 21 students were quarantined.

Sherman Avenue Elementary reported one positive case involving a student, and seven additional students were quarantined.

At Warren Central High School, one member of the school’s staff and a student reportedly tested positive. The school also reported seven students were quarantined.

The Academy of Innovation reported one positive case involving a student and one involving a member of the school’s staff. Bovina Elementary reported one case involving a member of the school’s staff, while two other members of the staff were quarantined.

Finally, district officials confirmed that one member of the staff at the district’s central office had tested positive for COVID-19.

Case numbers for Vicksburg Catholic Schools and Porter’s Chapel Academy were not immediately available.

