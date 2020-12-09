December 9, 2020

Employees at the McDonald's North Frontage Road location in Vicksburg sit outside as fire department personnel check the building for a possible fire. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)

Smoke briefly closes McDonald’s location on North Frontage Road

By John Surratt

Published 5:55 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020

The McDonald’s location on North Frontage Road briefly closed Wednesday afternoon as units with the Vicksburg Fire Department responded to a possible fire.

Battalion Chief Henry Williams said an air conditioning unit on the building’s roof began smoking, pushing smoke into the building. Employees called 911 for a possible structure fire.

Service at the busy location was shut down as the building was evacuated and the building checked. An air conditioning service company was called in to check the problem and make needed repairs.

The restaurant has since reopened.

