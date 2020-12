Vicksburg, Warren Central split ninth-grade doubleheader

Lauren Madison scored a game-high 18 points, Zion Harvey added nine and Calise Henyard eight as Warren Central beat Vicksburg 45-28 in a ninth-grade girls’ basketball game on Thursday.

Rodrianna Hall, Cynia Johnson and Terri Hall scored eight points apiece for Vicksburg.

Warren Central (9-2) will host Germantown Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Boys

Vicksburg 52, Warren Central 31

Tyler Henderson dropped in 18 points, while Keylan Bass and Davion Williams scored nine apiece to lead Vicksburg’s ninth-grade team past Warren Central. Jaylon Jackson added eight points for the Gators.

Grayon Turner led Warren Central with 10 points and Lazaveon Sylvester scored seven.

