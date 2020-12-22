COVID-19 deaths hit record levels in state, Warren County

Both Mississippi as a whole, and Warren County specifically, set a deadly record Tuesday, as both reported new one day highs in COVID-19 deaths.

In its report Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 79 deaths, five of those in Warren County. The five deaths reported push the total number killed in Warren County during the pandemic to 74.

The previous high for virus-related deaths reported in one day in Warren County had been three, twice reported in August.

But while the number of deaths has surged, the last few days has seen a lessening in the number of cases reported in Warren County. Tuesday’s report detailed 12 new cases in Warren County, the lowest number of new cases reported in two weeks.

December, though, has continued to strengthen its hold as the worst month of the pandemic. So far during the month, Warren County has 562 cases, an average of 23.1 cases per day.

