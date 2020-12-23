Mrs. Linda D. Moore-Reynolds, 57, passed away on Dec. 19, 2020, at her home.

She was preceded in death by her father, Sam Moore, and her special friend, Robert Earl Reed.

Survivors include her mother, Mary L. Moore; daughter, Renee Reynolds; sons, Anthony Reynolds III and Germel Moore; brothers, Terry Moore, Rickey Moore, Alfred Moore, Clarence Moore; sisters, Shirley Jones and Connie Sullivan; and five grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.