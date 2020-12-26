December 26, 2020

Michael Holt

Vicksburg man arrested after breaking his 1-year-old son’s leg

By Tim Reeves

Published 4:01 pm Saturday, December 26, 2020

A Vicksburg man is charged with one count of felony domestic violence after an incident early Wednesday.

Just after midnight Wednesday, Michael Holt, 31, was arrested on North Washington Street and charged after breaking the right leg of his 1-year-old son. He was reportedly trying to assault the child’s mother when the injury occurred.

During his initial court appearance Saturday in Vicksburg Municipal Court, Judge Angela Carpenter set Holt’s bond at $100,000 and bound his case over to the grand jury.

