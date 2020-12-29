December 29, 2020

Lane closure on Mississippi River bridge to continue through mid-January

By John Surratt

Published 12:03 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020

The outside westbound lane of the Interstate 20 Mississippi River bridge at Vicksburg will remain closed through Jan. 15 to allow contractors to install new lighting on the bridge, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The westbound lanes of the I-20 bridge across the Mississippi River will have periodic lane closures through Jan. 31 while renovations continue on the bridge to install the new lighting and make additional repairs to the bridge, according to DOTD.

The state of Louisiana is responsible for the maintenance of the bridge and the construction work is part of an ongoing major rehabilitation project for the bridge, which connects Madison Parish, La., to Vicksburg.

The closure of one lane of westbound traffic began on Dec. 14.

