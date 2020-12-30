Jimmie Davis Magee passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. He was 86.

Jimmie was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving in the Korean Conflict. He retired from Entergy after 35 years of service. Jimmie is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Arbie Pittman Magee; parents, Jefferson Davis Magee and Lena Hutto Magee; and a brother, Bill Magee.

Jimmie is survived by his sons, Jimmie D. Magee II (Cathy), and Kevin Magee (Beth); grandchildren, Matt Magee (Gina), Emily Ann Callaway (Cooper), Ashley Magee Lawrence (Mitch), Davis Magee and Carter Magee.

Graveside services will be Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Mound Cemetery with Rev. Britt Williamson officiating.

Pallbearers will be Matt Magee, Cooper Callaway, Campbell Callaway, Mitch Lawrence, Davis Magee and Carter Magee. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Yarbrough and First Baptist Church of Rolling Fork Sunday School Class.

A special thank you to Rolling Fork Community Hospital for their tremendous care and love. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Rolling Fork.

The family asks the public to wear a mask and social distance.