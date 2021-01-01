January 1, 2021

Robert “Bob” Friley III

By John Surratt

Robert “Bob” Friley III, 77, a native and lifelong resident of Vicksburg, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, at his home.

Robert retired from International Paper and from the United States Army Reserve as a command sergeant major.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert Jr. and Inez; stepmother, Kathleen “Kitten” Friley; sisters, Elizabeth Berlier, Blanche Logue and Inez Larew; and daughter, Robin.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Martha; sons, Randy (Rennae) and Todd; grandchildren, James Friley (Annette), Jennifer Friley, Jessica McDaniel (Ryan), Nicholas Friley, Zachary Friley (Brittany), Sarah Friley and Robert Isaiah Friley.

His great children, Noah, Jayson, Lincoln, Mason, TJ, Cassidy, and Wyatt.

He was a devoted member and deacon of Yokena Presbyterian Church and his missionary work with Living Waters.

A family visitation will take place Monday, Jan. 4, at noon at Glenwood Funeral Home in Vicksburg with a graveside service with full military honors to follow at 1 p.m. at Green Acres Cemetery. Pallbearers will be James Friley, Nicholas Friley, Zachary Friley, Robert Friley, Noah Friley and Jayson Friley.

 

