Snow gone, but officials worry about icy roads, bridges

Despite being under a winter weather warning and a snowfall that began Sunday night and continued through Monday morning covering Warren County in a blanket white and chilling residents with cold temperatures, city and county officials reported few problems.

But with county public and private schools scheduled to resume classes Tuesday after the one-day vacation and the temperature forecast to drop to 24 Monday night, officials are concerned some of the slushy areas and puddles left by melting snow on city and county roads and bridges could cause slick conditions and make driving hazardous.

Officials with the Vicksburg Warren School District, Porter’s Chapel Academy and Vicksburg Catholic School said in-person classes would resume Tuesday unless road conditions were declared unsafe.

Alan Campbell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Jackson said about one to four inches fell in Warren County, with measurements varying by location.

According to preliminary reports to the National Weather Service, Bovina reported getting two inches of snow, with four inches reported in Vicksburg about one mile west of Culkin. Two inches were reported in an area one mile northeast of Vicksburg and 3.5 inches fell in the Eagle Lake area.

Campbell said the 2-inch snowfall met the criteria for the winter storm warning the Weather Service issued for Warren County Sunday. He said more accurate snow totals will be released in the next two days.

And much of that snow remained on the ground as the sunset Monday.

“I’m worried some of those areas might freeze overnight on bridges and overpasses and create a hazard,” Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said. “People will have to use caution and maybe leave a little earlier for work so they can take their time.”

While Warren County sheriff’s deputies worked only one snow-related wreck on Oak Ridge Road, Sheriff Martin Pace said drivers still need to be cautious.

“County roads are passable, but people need to drive with caution on little-traveled county roads and bridges,” Pace said. “There are still some areas where there is slush on roads and bridges and that could freeze over at night.”

While city streets are open, North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield, who is over Vicksburg’s public works department, said he was concerned about the city streets on hills, which froze over Monday during the snow.

“I think most of the slush was removed from the hilltops,” he said. “We’ll see what happens overnight. We’ll know in the morning if we have to treat any hills.”

Vicksburg Warren School District spokesperson Christi Kilroy said school officials and drivers “will take every precaution to make sure our students and staff get to school safely.”

The snow began falling late Sunday night and continued through mid-morning Monday.

City and county road crews were up early working to ensure city streets and county roads were passable.

“We had few problems,” Pace said. “We had some limbs down on the roads, but county road crew quickly got them off the road. None of the county roads are closed.”

“Everything was in good shape,” Mayfield said. “I was really well-pleased with our city employees and the street department crews did a good job getting the roads open, and the crews from the Mississippi Department of transportation did a good job keeping I-20 open.”

Vicksburg police reported three weather-related wrecks involving cars leaving Interstate 20 on the side of the road. No power outages were reported in the county, Energy customer service representative Shelia McKinnis said.

Campbell said the snow is out of the area and temperatures will begin warming up with highs reaching the 50s Wednesday with lows in the upper to mid-30s.

