January 22, 2021

  • 54°

Crime reports: Officers respond to multiple burglary calls

By Staff Reports

Published 3:45 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

Wednesday, officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to multiple burglaries; one involving an automobile, the other a home.

At 1:13 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the Quality Inn, 3975 South Frontage Road, in reference to an auto burglary. The victim reported that a black LG Phoenix cellphone with a cellphone charger, clothing and a brown wallet was missing from his 1999 Ford Ranger.

Nearly three hours later, officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue in reference to a residential burglary.

There, the victim reported someone broke the kitchen window out, stealing a General Electric stainless steel stove and a Milwaukee electric drill.

