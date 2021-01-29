January 29, 2021

  • 59°

Two city voting precincts moved ahead of upcoming municipal elections

By John Surratt

Published 4:32 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

City residents who voted at Vicksburg Junior High School and the Vicksburg High School Armory in the 2017 municipal election will be casting their ballots at new locations for the 2021 primary, runoff and general elections.

Vicksburg has 10 municipal precincts. No other precincts are affected.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved relocating the precincts at the request of the Vicksburg Warren School District. School district spokesperson Christi Kilroy said the district requested the changes because of ongoing construction at the schools and concerns for security.

According to the ordinance approved by the board, Precinct 4 is moved from Vicksburg Junior High School to First Baptist Church, 1607 Cherry Street, and Precinct 5 from the Armory to Travelers Rest Baptist Church, 718 Bowmar Ave.

City Clerk Walter Osborne said cards notifying the voters in the affected precincts of the changes are being prepared. “Those cards should be in the mail by no later than Friday,” he said.

The first primary, which is a party primary, is April 6, with a runoff April 27if needed. The general election is June 8.

As of Friday, six people have qualified to run for office:

• Mayor: incumbent Mayor George Flaggs Jr., independent, and District 3 Warren County Supervisor Shawn Jackson, Democrat.

• North Ward Alderman: incumbent Michael Mayfield, Democrat.

• South Ward Alderman: incumbent Alex Monsour, Republican, Thomas “TJ” Mayfield and Vickie Bailey, Democrats.

The deadline to register to vote in the first primary is March 8. City residents can register at the Warren County Circuit Clerk’s office on the second floor of the Warren County Courthouse or the city clerk’s office on the second floor of City Hall, Osborne said.

“When we do the voter registration we send it to the circuit clerk’s office,” he said.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What do you look for from your significant other on Valentine's Day?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles