Jeanette Baroudy Brasfield

Jeanette “Jan” Brasfield departed this life peacefully of natural causes at her home in Brandon on Jan. 31, 2021. She was 90.

Jan was born in Vicksburg to the late Very Rev. Father Michael and Adeaby Kharlo Baroudy. She was a lifelong member of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church where her father served as priest for 23 years.

Jan never met a stranger, only friends she hadn’t met yet. She was full of love and life with an infectious laugh and smile. She was known to be exceedingly generous and charitable. An exceptional cook, she delighted in feeding her family and having guests at her table. With her love of travel, she visited 49 states and journeyed internationally. She had a passion for pop music and would enthusiastically sing along to her favorite songs. In her youth, her beautiful voice led her to sing in the church choir, acapella choir, glee club, and quartet. She was a fashionista from a young age, always looking effortlessly stylish. Her favorite activities included walking, gardening, needlepoint and watching Braves baseball and Alabama football.

She was a devoted wife and mother who was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Edgar Warren Brasfield, of Vicksburg. Together they raised four productive children, John Brasfield (Theresa) of Jasper, Ala., David Brasfield (Kathy) of Clay, Ala., Robert “Bob” Brasfield (Jody) of Vicksburg and Marcia Below of Gulf Shores, Ala. She considered her children her greatest accomplishment. Jan also has six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren who affectionately call her “GranJan.”

She is preceded in death by her sisters, Alice Baroudy, Katie Baroudy, Tillie Underwood, Marie Dooling and Elaine Dunn. She is survived by her brother, Mike Baroudy (Sherill). All of Vicksburg.

Visitation will be held at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m., followed by the service at noon, officiated by The Very Rev. Father Gabriel Karam. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Brasfield, Ben Brasfield, Scott Brasfield, Tray Rasco, Ricky Kegley and Jeff Caubarreaux.