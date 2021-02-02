February 2, 2021

Sadie B. Miller

By Staff Reports

Published 3:06 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Mrs. Emma B. Miller, 103, passed away on Jan. 30, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Joe Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

