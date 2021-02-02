St. George postpones Lebanese Dinner

St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church’s annual Lebanese Dinner has been postponed, chairman Rhonda Wright said.

“Due to COVID-19 and our concerns for the health and safety of our workers and patrons, we sadly have made the decision to postpone the annual Lebanese Dinner at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church,” Wright wrote in a letter to parishioners announcing the postponement. “Hopefully, we can address having the dinner at a later date. But if not, we look forward to next year. Let us all pray for the return to our normal lives very, very soon.

“Hopefully maybe later in the year we might address it again,” Wright said. “If not, we look forward to next year. We’re just waiting to see what’s going on with COVID.”

The Lebanese Dinner at the church, 2709 Washington St., has been an annual event for more than 60 years and draws about 3,500 people annually who come to sample the dishes prepared by the members.

