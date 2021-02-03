Crime reports: Vicksburg woman faces felony drug charge

A Vicksburg woman is facing a felony drug charge following her arrest late Tuesday.

Lindsey Johnson, 32, of Vicksburg, was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 61 South at 10:07 p.m. Tuesday.

An officer initially stopped her vehicle for erratic driving. After searching the vehicle, officers discovered approximately eight grams of methamphetamine.

During her initial court appearance Wednesday in Vicksburg Municipal Court, Johnson was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine. Judge Penny Lawson set Johnson’s bond at $20,000 and bound her over to the grand jury.

In other reports:

On Monday, at 3:33 p.m., officers responded to Cedar Grove Mansion, 2200 Oak Street, in reference to a stolen vehicle. The victim reported stole their Nissan Altima. The vehicle was later recovered in Hinds County.

• On Tuesday, at 9:50 a.m., officers responded to Candlewood Suites, 1296 South Frontage Road, in reference to a theft. The victim reported someone stole an EB5000x generator valued at $6,000, along with a 5-gallon steel gas can and a 2-gallon steel gas can from the bed of a 2016 Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck.

• On Tuesday, at 5:44 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 1200 block of Washington Street in reference to a theft. The victim reported someone stole a purse from a 2001 Ford F350. The vehicle was unlocked with the windows rolled down.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

