Wilson thankful for the path that led him into education

This article is part of a series by The Vicksburg Post, in partnership with the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, featuring each of the Educator of the Year nominees.

For nearly two decades, Corey Wilson Sr. has built a distinguished career in education and coaching, but for him, it is not about his growth, his career, but rather the children he has been entrusted to teach.

“I am very grateful that I chose education as a career pathway because this field has taught me how to provide hope, inspiration, advice, compassion and tough love to make a difference in the lives of my students,” Wilson said. “I teach because I have a passion for student success.”

Wilson, a teacher and coach at Warren Central High School, is a finalist for the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce’s Educator of the Year Award.

The Chamber will select and announce one elementary and one secondary teacher of the year on Feb. 17. The winner of each award will receive $1,000 from Ameristar Casino and the runner-up for each award will receive $500 from Mutual Credit Union.

In addition to coaching track and football, Wilson is an instructor in the Architecture, Construction, Mechatronics and Engineering Academy at Warren Central.

A 1994 graduate of Warren Central, Wilson earned a general studies degree at Hinds Community College before moving on to earn a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in education from Delta State University. In 2017, he earned an education specialist degree in administration, also from Delta State. Wilson also holds additional certifications in STEM, Keystone, health education and physical education.

Wilson joined the Vicksburg Warren School District in 2001 as a health and physical education teacher at Warren Central Junior High School. At WCJH, he also was an assistant football, basketball and track coach.

In 2011, Wilson joined the team at Warren Central High School, teaching Introduction to ACME. He also joined the varsity football coaching staff and continued coaching track.

“My learning environment is structured to service all types of learners including students with disabilities,” Wilson said. “While teaching these diverse learnings, I feel that it is my responsibility to make sure that all learners have a sense of acceptance under my watchful eye. Therefore, I always try to establish a favorable learning culture that permits them to reach and even exceed their goals.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

