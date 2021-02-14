The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com. Include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.



Zeke West Memorial

bass tournament

The 13th Annual Zeke West Memorial Team Bass Scholarship Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 27 at Lake Bruin State Park.

This fishing tournament begins at 6:30 a.m. and continues until 3 p.m. The registration fee is $100 per boat, with an optional big bass entry fee of $10 per person.

First place is a guaranteed $1500 prize, and additional prizes will be paid for second through fifth places based on the number of entries.

Fishermen are required to have live wells and running lights inspected. For entry forms or more information contact Gary West at 601-529-2775, Becky West at 601-529-1671 or email zwestbass@gmail.com.

Run Thru History

Registration is now open for the 42nd annual Run Thru History, a 10K run and 5K race walk in Vicksburg.

This year’s race will be held March 6 at 8:30 a.m. It will begin at WaterView Casino on Washington Street and follow a course primarily along Confederate Avenue. A 1-mile children’s fun run will follow the conclusion of the 10K and 5K.

The registration fee is $30 for the 10K and 5K. The Cannonball Run 1-miler is free. Online registration is available at runthruhistory.org, or visit the Purks YMCA to register in person.

For more information email Dorothy Hildebrand at dorothy@vicksburgymca.com

WC Junior High tryouts

Tryouts for Warren Central’s junior high girls’ volleyball, basketball and track and field teams will be held in April.

Volleyball tryouts are scheduled for April 5-8, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Warren Central Junior High gym.

Basketball tryouts will be April 12-15 at the junior high gym, from 4 to 6 p.m. each day.

Track and field tryouts are April 19-22, from 4 to 6 p.m. each day at the Warren Central High School track.

Athletes must attend all days of the tryouts in each sport, and have a current physical, gym shorts, T-shirt and tennis shoes. Athletes must also sign up and get the necessary paperwork from their school’s office.

VJHS basketball tryouts

Tryouts for the Vicksburg Junior High girls’ basketball team for the 2021-22 season will be held Feb. 25-26 at the VJHS gym, from 4 to 5:45 p.m. each day. Players must attend both days and have a completed tryout packet, 2021-22 physical, face masks, towel and their own water.

Tryout packets can be picked up from the VJHS office. Tryouts are open to girls currently in sixth and seventh grades.