Second teen arrested in connection to recent drive-by shooting

A second Vicksburg teenager is facing a long list of felony charges as an adult after being arrested Wednesday in connection to a drive-by shooting on Feb. 26 on Court Street.

Reginald Martin Jr., 17, of Vicksburg was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault, drive-by shooting and receiving stolen property stemming from an incident that left a 16-year-old teenager with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Martin is expected to make an initial court appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court Thursday.

Monday, Jadarius Funches, 15, of Vicksburg was arrested at a home in the Kings community. He too is being charged as an adult and is facing more felony charges than Martin because of his connection to a number of recent incidents.

The teenage victim, who has not been identified, was in stable condition at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, police said.

Besides facing charges connected to the drive-by shooting that injured one person, he faces a long list of other felony charges.

Funches has been charged with armed robbery for the robbery of an individual in July 2020. He received a second armed robbery charge for the theft of a firearm from an individual in October 2020.

A gunfight in the Motel 6 parking lot on Feb. 21 resulted in Funches being charged with one count of drive-by shooting and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

He is also charged with one count of receiving stolen property in relation to the theft of a 2018 Toyota Corolla on Arthur Street on Feb. 26, followed by one count of drive-by shooting and one count of aggravated assault for shooting the 16-year-old on Court Street later that day.

Police recovered the car Saturday morning on Valley Street.

Funches appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court Tuesday. Carpenter set his bond at $700,000.

The Vicksburg Police Department did not have a photograph of Martin at the time of announcing his arrest.

