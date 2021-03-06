Photo Gallery: The 2021 Run Thru History
More than 300 runners and walkers competed in the 42nd annual Run Thru History’s 10K run, 5K race walk and 1-mile Cannonball Run children’s fun run Saturday.
The race was moved from its traditional site of the Vicksburg National Military Park because of COVID-19 restrictions, but found a new home at WaterView Casino on Washington Street. The change in venue did not lessen the fun, as the race was followed by a post-race party and awards ceremony featuring Vicksburg musical icons The Chill.
Here are a selection of photos from Saturday’s race that we hope you enjoy.
