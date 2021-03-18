Funeral services for Earlean Cogg will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, at 10 a.m. graveside at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Rev. Johnny Williams will officiate.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021, in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. with social distancing and facial coverings worn while inside the building.

Earlean Cogg passed away on March 15, 2021, in her home. She was 86. She was a retired LPN and had attended Calvary Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Cogg of Vicksburg; and five grandchildren.