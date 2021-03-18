Mrs. Thelma Bouie passed away on March 15, 2021, at her daughter’s home in McComb. She was 85.

Funeral services will be Monday, March 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.