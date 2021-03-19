PCA rallies late, stays undefeated in district

Another late rally kept Porter’s Chapel Academy atop the MAIS District 4-2A baseball standings.

Jace Riggs walked and eventually scored the winning run on a wild pitch as PCA defeated Greenville Christian 10-9 in a wild game Thursday night.

PCA scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 9-7 lead, then gave up two runs in the top of the seventh to allow Greenville Christian to tie it. In the bottom of the seventh, a pair of walks and a passed ball put runners at second and third before Riggs scored on another wild pitch to give the Eagles the walk-off win.

PCA’s batters struck out 15 times in the game, but drew nine walks and had seven hits. Ricky Carraway was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Taylor Osborne doubled and scored two runs. Brayson Morson also had a pair of hits and an RBI.

PCA pitcher Chase Hearn allowed seven runs in 5 1/3 innings, but only one of them was earned. He walked one batter and struck out seven, and wound up with a no-decision. Zach Ashley got the win after working 1 2/3 innings of relief.

On Tuesday, PCA scored three runs in the top of the sixth to beat Greenville Christian 4-3.

PCA (5-6, 3-0 District 4-2A) remained undefeated and in first place in district play. It will play a non-district game Saturday at home at 5 p.m. against crosstown foe St. Aloysius, and then a home-and-home district series vs. Manchester Academy next week.