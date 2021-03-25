Crime reports: Vicksburg man arrested in connection to October forgery
A traffic stop on Berryman Road Thursday led to the arrest of a Vicksburg man wanted on forgery charges.
Ricky Ballard, 37, of Vicksburg, was the passenger of the vehicle stopped. He had an outstanding warrant for uttering a forgery that stemmed from a forged check being cashed in October 2020.
During his initial court appearance Thursday, Ballard received a $30,000 bond from Judge Angela Carpenter.
In other reports:
• On Wednesday, at 5:53 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Columbia Avenue concerning a theft. The victim reported someone stole a company-owned iPhone 6 from her office.
