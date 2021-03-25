Multiple deaths reported in chain reaction wreck on Interstate 20

A fiery crash Thursday afternoon involving multiple vehicles in the westbound lane of Interstate 20 at the Big Black River Bridge resulted in multiple fatalities, authorities said.

The wreck was reported to Vicksburg-Warren 911 about 1:51 p.m., assistant 911 communications director Bobby Rufus said.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper Kervin Stewart said the wreck occurred in the westbound lane of I-20 for a wreck while traffic was stopped.

“An 18-wheeler, an SUV, two pickups and an unknown vehicle were stopped when another 18-wheeler collided with SUV — which was the last vehicle in line — causing a chain reaction collision,” he said. “We have two fatalities.”

Stewart said the number of people killed as of 5 p.m. was not final, given the amount of work left to untangle the vehicles and clear the wreck.

The collision caused several fires, including the trailer of the first 18-wheeler, which was carrying cardboard, the SUV and the other 18-wheeler. Stewart said the drivers of the 18-wheelers and the two pickups were able to escape.

“There were three people in the SUV,” Stewart said, adding one person in the SUV was able to escape. He did not know about the people in the unknown vehicle involved in the crash.

Stewart said one lane of the eastbound lane of I-20 was reopened but the westbound lanes remain closed while the wreck is under investigation.

“We will be out here for several hours,” he said.

Besides the Highway Patrol, Warren County sheriff’s deputies, Bovina volunteer firefighters, Vicksburg Fire Department rescue and ambulance, Warren County Emergency Management and Hinds County firefighters responded to the wreck.

