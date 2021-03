Graveside services for Bobby Ann Funches will be Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Henry Cemetery, Edwards, under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday, April 2, 2021, from 2 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ms. Funches died March 23, 2021, at Merit Health River Region. She was 60.