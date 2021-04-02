Easter Bunny to ride through Vicksburg and Warren County Friday and Saturday

The Easter Bunny, escorted by members of the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg, is riding throughout Vicksburg and Warren County Friday and Saturday helping little girls and boys prepare for Easter morning this upcoming Sunday.

The Easter Bunny’s Friday schedule, which is listed in the photo above and in the list below, can also be followed along via Facebook live on the Junior Auxiliary’s Facebook page @Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg. The Saturday schedule will be posted when it is provided.

The Friday schedule beginning at 10 a.m. is below:

The Klondyke

Waltersville Estates

RL Chase Dr.

N. Washington St.

Oak Ridge to Sherman

Westwood

Rollingwood

Tucker Rd.

Henry Rd.

Landings Apt.

Pebble Beach

Fairways

Jill Marie

Newitt Vick

Cobblestone

Manchester

Lake Forest

Pecan Ridge Apt.

Brookwood

Culkin

Jackson Rd.

Clay to Mission to MLK

McAuley

Hildegarde Terrace

Grove St.

Mission

East Main St.

Main St.

2nd North

South St.

Cherry St.

East Ave.

MacArthur

Vickland

Glenwood Circle

Chambers St.

Halls Ferry

Marcus

Confederate

Wisconsin

John Allen

Halls Ferry

Division

Wisteria

Realty

Drummond

National St.

Washington

Oak St.

Depot St.

Washington (downtown area)

End at The Klondyke