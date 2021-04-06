Dr. Melvin Richard “Dick” Holman, 84, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore Memorial in Amory.

Born on Oct. 12, 1936, in Warren County, he was a son to James Melvin and Musa Leona Curran Holman.

A graduate of Carr Central High School, he also received his chemistry degree from Mississippi College and later earned the Doctor of Medicine from Baylor University Medical School in 1962.

A United States Army veteran, he attained rank as a lieutenant colonel serving as a flight surgeon. From 1972 until his retirement in 2000, he had a successful Ob/Gyn practice in Amory, where he delivered thousands of babies. In addition to being a member of the American Medical Association, he was also a member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. While at Baylor, he was in the Pi Delta Epsilon fraternity.

He married the former Judy Hood on Jan. 3, 1985.

Dr. Holman was a simple man by nature and liked nothing better than working to restore an old car, working in the woodshop, or enjoying a sip of good whiskey in the evening. He also had an extensive Case knife collection and was an avid collector of Jack Daniel’s memorabilia. Dr. Holman was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Amory.

A graveside memorial service will be Friday, April 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Haughton Memorial Park in Amory with Dr. Len Pinkley officiating. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Hood Holman of Amory; two daughters, Susan Prochazka (Kent) of Houston, Texas and Mary Katherine Mastrangelo (Mike) of Bend, Ore.; two sons, Jay Holman (Michelle) of Amory and Chris Francis (Christie) of Baton Rouge, La.; 12 grandchildren, Timothy Holman (Ashley), Jillian Griffith (Andrew), Elizabeth, Claire, and Lucia Mastrangelo, Amelia Pope, Baxter Francis (Katherine), Ethan Francis, Zachary and Erin Prochazka and Anabelle and Lucas Holman; and five great-grandchildren, Addi, Olivia, and Eva Holman, Jack Francis, and Lexii Griffith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; the mother of his daughters, Dorothy Holman; two daughters, Julie Berry and Karen Pope; one sister, Iris Allison; one brother, Winston Holman; and great-grandson, Philip Griffith.

Visitation will be on Friday from 1 until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the Salvation Army.

Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.