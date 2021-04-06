It’s a runoff: Jackson, Kimble nearly split the vote as runoff looms
With all precincts reporting, Democratic Party primary challengers Shawn Jackson and Troy Kimble will advance to an April 27 runoff, with Kimble earning 704 votes compared to Jackson’s 690 votes.
Neither candidate earned more than 50 percent of the vote in the three-way race, which also included former South Ward Alderman Willis Thompson. Thompson finished with 444 votes.
The winner of the runoff will advance to June’s general election, where they will face independents Daryl Hollingsworth and incumbent Mayor George Flaggs Jr.
