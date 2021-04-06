Mayfield wins re-election bid as city’s North Ward alderman
At least one member of the current Board of Mayor and Alderman will return for another term as incumbent North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield is the apparent winner of Tuesday’s primary election.
With all of the precincts reporting, unofficial results show Mayfield bested challenger Alfred Webb by a 792-324 margin.
And given there is no Republican or Independent challenger awaiting Mayfield in June’s general election, Mayfield will hold onto his seat for another term.
You Might Like
Updated: All precincts now reporting in Tuesday’s primary
With all precincts reporting, Shawn Jackson and Troy Kimble have advanced April 27 runoff to see who will earn the... read more