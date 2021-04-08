Vicksburg woman arrested, charged with child pornography

A Vicksburg woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a child pornography investigation that began in 2020.

Jessica Williams, 21, of Vicksburg, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of child pornography. Her arrest is the result of an investigation that began in 2020 after a video of two juveniles engaging in sexual intercourse was posted on social media.

During her initial court appearance Thursday, Judge Angela Carpenter set Williams’ bond at $40,000 and bound her case over to the grand jury.