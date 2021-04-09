Vicksburg natives named to All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team
RAYMOND – Two Vicksburg natives were among 17 Hinds Community College students were named to the 2020 All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team.
The list includes:
- Taylor Gray, of Vicksburg, Vicksburg-Warren Campus, psychology
- Macy Watts, of Vicksburg, Vicksburg-Warren Campus, biology/pre-med
- John Watkins, of Port Gibson, Raymond Campus, electrical technology
- Sidney Allday, of Brandon, Rankin Campus, early childhood development technology
- Matthew Blacksher, of Brandon, Rankin Campus, electrical engineering; also a Tennessee Valley Authority STEM Scholar
- Pamela Bowman, of Brandon, Jackson Campus-Nursing/Allied Health Center, respiratory care technology
- Adam Crowe, of Guntown, Raymond Campus, advanced manufacturing technology
- Chase Ezell, of Brandon, Raymond Campus, political science and psychology; also a Coca-Cola Silver Scholar
- Shariel Franklin, of Brandon, Rankin Campus, early childhood development technology; also a New Century Workforce Scholar
- Jermal Germon, of Canton, Utica Campus, pharmaceutical science
- Daisha Golden, of Utica, Utica Campus, business administration
- Arnesa Henderson, of Jackson, Jackson Campus-Academic/Technical Center, business administration
- Michael Judge, of Pearl, Jackson Campus-Academic/Technical Center, hotel & restaurant management technology
- Bethany Martin, of Brandon, Rankin Campus, history; also a Coca-Cola Bronze Scholar
- Katie Norris, of Sandy Hook, Raymond Campus, poultry science technology/pre-veterinary science
- Susie Robinson, of Jackson, Jackson Campus-Academic/Technical Center, pre-law
- Lauren Wise, of Jackson, Jackson Campus-Nursing/Allied Health Center, associate degree nursing
