Welcome the return of Miss Mississippi events and economic impact

There is no need for hyperbole. The numbers speak for themselves. There is no bigger single event in Vicksburg than the Miss Mississippi Competition and, thankfully, that event is back after a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While we are still a few months away from June’s Miss Mississippi Competition, we are just two weekends away from the Miss Mississippi Outstanding Teen Pageant, an event that also fell victim to shutdowns and cancellations brought about by the early days and months of the global pandemic.

But as our community and society show that events and gatherings can be held safely with good planning and good leadership, events such as Outstanding Teen and Miss Mississippi can come back. And, with that, the vital tourism and event industry within Vicksburg and Warren County can come back as well.

Conservative estimates place the economic impact of the Miss Mississippi Competition in excess of $2 million.

That’s conservative and admittedly low and does not take into account the impact from the Outstanding Teen Pageant that attracts thousands.

When you take in the number of hotel rooms these events account for, the number of meals out, retail purchases made, and so much more, it is easy to understand just how important these events are to our local economy and how much we as city and county residents should welcome their return.

And what is not factored into that calculation of economic impact is the exposure Vicksburg and Warren County have received and continue to receive in hosting these events.

How many return trips to Vicksburg have guests to the competitions made? How many additional nights at hotels have been reserved or drinks ordered while eating at 10 South overlooking the river?

It is often said that you do not appreciate something until it is gone, and while we have always appreciated the work the Miss Mississippi Corporation puts in to make these events successful for all involved, maybe this year, we will appreciate them just a little more simply by having them back.