A celebration of life for Minister Adrin Vanshell Burks will be Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the City Pavilion at 11 a.m.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 15, 2021, at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Adrian was gainfully employed with Batesville Casket Company for over 23 years. He was an associate minister at Mount Burner MB Church. He loved the Lord and his family.

He leaves to cherish his golden memories, his darling wife, Anansa Burks; his children, Adrian Burks Jr., Adria Burks, Anicia Dixon, Noah Bass, Joshua Burks and Jeremiah Burks; three brothers; three sisters; and a host of other family members and friends.

Adrin Vanshell Burks transitioned on April 9, 2021, at the age of 48.