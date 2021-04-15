Walter R. Pettway passed away on April 12, 2021, at the age of 78.

Walter was born on May 4, 1942, the son of James Echoals Pettway and Madie Worthy Pettway. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cathy Greenwald and son-in-law Kevin Greenwald; and a sister and a brother.

He is survived by his wife of 49 and a half years, Emma Faye McCoy Pettway of Prairieville, La.; two daughters, Gail King of Tampa, Fla., Pam Spickard (Dave) of Little Rock, Ark.; and a son, Cecil Pettway (Sheila) of Monroe, Ga.; two sisters; one brother; and seven grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Glenwood Funeral Home with Rev. Mitch Cochran officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Vernon Mott, Glen Redditt, Eric Pettway, Kenny McCoy, Ricky McCoy, Jammie Trimnal, James (Trey) Reed and Allen Hampton.