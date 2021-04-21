Who’s Hot
Vicksburg High powerlifter Jaheim Truit lifted a total of 715 pounds in the deadlift, squat and bench press to win the MHSAA Class 5A championship in the 114-pound weight class at Saturday’s state meet. Truitt and the Gators also won the Class 5A team title, the program’s first since 2006.
