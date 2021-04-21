April 21, 2021

  • 61°

Zabrina Lenae Brown

By Staff Reports

Published 1:03 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

MAYERSVILLE — Graveside services for Zabrina Brown, 42, will be Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at New Bethel M.B. Church Cemetery in Mayersville. Pastor Travis J. Gully will be officiating.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Ms.Brown died on April 13, 2021, at Sharkey-Issaquena Community Hospital in Rolling Fork.

