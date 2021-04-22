James Franklin Muirhead passed away on April 21, 2021. He was 88.

He is survived by his sons, Billy Muirhead (Sheila) and Micky Muirhead (Trina); sister, Lula Cogan; brothers, Marvin Muirhead and Steve Muirhead; grandchildren, Christy Janotta, Shauna Williams, Nikki Muirhead, Courtney Lee, Josie Gresham, Billy Muirhead II, Curtis Muirhead; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Pearl Muirhead; brother, Alfred Rist; and sister, Bertha Guin.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 1830 Cherry St., with the Rev. Bryan Abel officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Mike Cogan, Jimbo Cogan, Nick Poole, Johnny Jannotta, Buster Ervin and Ricky Patterson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Skeeter Lewis and Barney Brown.