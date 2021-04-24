April 24, 2021

  • 77°

Who’s Hot

By Staff Reports

Published 7:55 am Saturday, April 24, 2021

Warren Central baseball player Floyd Davenport went 4-for-4 with a double, triple, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 15-0 win over Vicksburg High on Thursday.

Davenport is batting .714 (10-for-14) and has scored 11 runs in his last five games.

 

Print Article