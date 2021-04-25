Fatal accident reported on U.S. 61 North

Emergency units have responded to a serious single-vehicle accident in the southbound lanes of U.S. 61 North the area of U.S. 61 North near Oak Ridge Road. One person has been reported killed in the accident.

Early information has emergency officials blocking off one lane of traffic in an area one mile north of Oak Ridge Road. The call for emergency units was dispatched at around 11:30 a.m.

Units on hand are now working to remove the individual from the vehicle, which reportedly left the roadway while traveling southbound into a thicket of trees and brush off the side of the road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

All emergency units not on the scene have been asked to no longer respond. The Mississippi Highway Patrol has taken the lead in investigating the accident.

The Vicksburg Post will provide more updates once information is made available.