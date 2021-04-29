April 29, 2021

Warren Central's Blake Channell (10) stands on third base after hitting a triple against Vicksburg. Game 1 of Warren Central's MHSAA Class 6A baseball playoff series vs. Tupelo was postponed on Thursday. The teams will play Friday night in Tupelo instead. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Warren Central postpones Game 1, shifts schedule for baseball playoff series

By Ernest Bowker

Published 11:39 am Thursday, April 29, 2021

Warren Central’s baseball playoff series with Tupelo has taken a change-up.

Because of rain and thunderstorms in North Mississippi, Game 1 of the best-of-three MHSAA Class 6A series was postponed Thursday. It will now by played Friday at 6 p.m. at Tupelo, and the schedule for the rest of the series has been altered as well.

Game 2 will now be Saturday at 6 p.m. at Warren Central’s Viking Field, and if a Game 3 is needed it will be Monday at 6 p.m. at Tupelo.

Rain is forecast in the Vicksburg area most of the day Friday, but it is clear for Tupelo which is about 200 miles northeast of Vicksburg. Combined with showers and light rain Thursday in Tupelo, Warren Central assistant coach Derrick DeWald said the decision was made to simply shift the series a day to avoid bad weather altogether.

Saturday’s forecast for Vicksburg calls for clear skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s.

WARREN CENTRAL VS. TUPELO
• MHSAA Class 6A playoffs
• Game 1: Friday, 6 p.m., at Tupelo
• Game 2: Saturday, 6 p.m., at Warren Central
• Game 3: Monday, 6 p.m., at Tupelo (if necessary)
• Tickets for Game 2 are $7 and can be purchased at https://gofan.co/app/events/307901?schoolId=MS4770

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

